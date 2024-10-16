Highly awarded Villa Howden for sale seeking $5m-$6m

A SUPERB French provincial-inspired estate south of Hobart will test the market’s appetite for luxurious accommodation properties.

Villa Howden has been home to wedding receptions and conferences, alongside its opulent accommodation offering.

The 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom property spans three levels and features a range of premium amenities, including a helipad, an a la carte restaurant with seating for 80 indoors and 30 outdoors, a piano bar, and a heated indoor swimming pool.

Most rooms are complemented by Juliet balconies, enhancing the property’s charm.

No.77 Howden Rd, Howden is for sale with HTL Property and Burgess Rawson, with the award-winning 4.5 acre property’s sale to be negotiated by Zomart He and Nic Simarro.

The estate also includes a separate two-storey family villa, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which currently serves as boutique accommodation for visitors to the North West Bay area, about 20km from Hobart.

Mr He said Villa Howden is a truly unique property that combines elegance, versatility, and opportunity.

“Its stunning location, luxurious amenities, and established reputation make it a highly desirable investment in Tasmania’s premium real estate market,” he said.

Mr Simarro said Hobart welcomed over 1.9 million overnight guests in 2023.

“And this number is forecasted to increase in the short to medium term,” he said.

“Due to this, assets with value uplift in the form of additional rooms will be highly desirable to investors looking for exposure in this market.”

The Mercury has reported that Villa Howden was last sold in 2017 for $4.5m.

Chinese investor William Wei, owner of the Australian Travel and Culture Group was the purchaser.

He has had significant expansion plans for the property.

However, the plan was met with resistance in 2018, with two appeals lodged with the Resource Management and Planning Appeal Tribunal.

The luxury hotel’s redevelopment was given the green light in October of that year.

The Mercury has also reported that an extension of the planning permit was applied for in 2020.

While updates have been quiet of late, today, the property’s listing agents say the expansion is still a possibility, if it appeals to the property’s next owner.

“Mr Wei’s multimillion-dollar expansion plans, approved by the Kingborough Council, aim to extend the building from 10 rooms to 52 and add a new dining area and bar,” they say.

The property is listed for sale via an expressions of interest campaign, closing on October 31.

It is expected to sell in the $5m-$6m price range.