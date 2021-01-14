Grocon administration documents reveal Daniel Grollo owed $1m

Daniel Grollo from Grocon, at the company’s headquarters in Melbourne. Picture: Stuart McEvoy for The Australian

As the creditors’ meeting for Grocon on Wednesday approaches, the construction giant’s till ­appears near empty, with its ­report of assets revealing only $614,814 in the bank.

This is in addition to $12,262 in office furniture and equipment at its Melbourne office.

This comes in the face of debts of almost $20m listed in the creditors’ report owed by Grocon to creditors outside of a plethora of related-party loans.

The report does not capture debts claimed by Impact Investment Group, which is in dispute with Grocon over its Collingwood site, or those by APN on its Collins Street site.

Grocon owner and CEO ­Daniel Grollo has also been revealed as being owed more than $1m in annual and long service leave entitlements.

KordaMentha administrators had declined to reveal the identity of the employee with the huge leave balance in the company’s first creditors’ meeting. But a spokeswoman for Mr Grollo confirmed he was owed the money due to his role as a director of the company.

“As a director of the company, Daniel does not receive the same priority as all other employees and these entitlements form part of the unsecured creditor pool,” a spokeswoman said.

“Much of the amounts owed to Daniel are historical; he would, of course, pay all other genuine creditors before he paid himself.”