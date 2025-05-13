Greg Norman course in ‘biggest deal of 2025’

One of Australia’s top golf courses – designed by golf ace Greg Norman and legendary designer Bob Harrison – has come up for sale in a deal expected to be one of the biggest recreational land transfers this year.

The 18-hole championship golf course in the regional NSW town of Tamworth is being sold with an adjoining tavern and other major nearby landholdings.

The Longyard Golf Course and The Windmill Tavern in Tamworth, along with the other land holdings, are set across nearly 60 hectares.

Norman helped design the course in the late 1980s.

The course offers a Par 72 layout, Santa Anna couch fairways and bent grass greens, along with practice putting and chipping greens.

It has around 500 playing members and was home to the 2002 NSW Masters. No price guide has been released but local sources reported it could be worth about $14 million.

The sale comes days after the 70-year-old Norman was thrust back into the spotlight following revelations on his Instagram account that he was involved in a terrifying aeroplane mishap.

The Great White Shark indicated the windscreen on his private plane “shattered” during a recent flight intended to go from California to Florida, forcing the plane to ground at LAX. No one was injured.

It is understood the two-time majors winner was a frequent visitor to Tamworth at one point and there is even a street in the town known as Greg Norman Drive.

The Longyard property is located within the Tamworth Regional Council’s Tourism, Entertainment, Equine and Sports Precinct.

It is zoned RE2, which permits a variety of recreational settings, making it suitable for onsite motel accommodation, according to a release announcing the sale

An additional three hectares of the land has been proposed as future R1 zoning for medium density housing suitable for up to 130 dwellings.

Colliers agent Tim Woolf, with Commercial Collective agents Adam Leacy and Matt Kearney, have the listing.

“The Longyard Golf offering is set within one of Tamworth’s most sought-after precincts and provides the ability to purchase one of Australia’s finest golf courses, as well as all the complementary aspects of the offering,” Mr Woolf said.

“Securely located within a well-established area with strong infrastructure and surrounded by Tamworth’s flagship attractions, the property represents an investment opportunity with immediate and long-term growth potential.”

Complementing the golf course is the Windmill Tavern, the only licensed hotel or club facility in Tamworth’s multimillion-dollar tourism and sporting precinct

The tavern features a hotel licence, bistro, lounge, outdoor seating, a private function room, and a kids’ playground.

Longyard Golf Course also holds a 7.5 per cent share in the adjoining Over 50s Majestic Lifestyle Resort Tamworth.

This share includes a portion of both build profits and ongoing management profits. The 7.5 per cent ownership remains permanently attached to the golf course.

The Longyard Golf Course and The Windmill Tavern are for sale by Expressions of Interest closing in mid-June.