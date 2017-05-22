Google search leads to UTS campus in Ultimo

Google has been hunting for new digs after last month ending negotiations to move to the White Bay Power Station in Rozelle, west of Sydney’s CBD.

Technology giant Google has turned its attention towards a proposed tower at the UTS City Campus in the Sydney suburb of Ultimo as it seeks out a long-term home for its growing technology workforce.

The US giant, that is known for its iconic campus-style buildings around the world, has been hunting for new digs after last month ending negotiations to move to the White Bay Power Station in Rozelle, west of the CBD.

Google’s direct talks with the NSW government’s development arm, UrbanGrowth NSW, about shifting to the harbour-front site floundered over uncertainty about transport links.

This prompted Google, which has a space requirement estimated at between 80,000sqm and 100,000sqm, to switch focus to other city fringe locations, with property executives identifying the distinctive UTS as the tech company’s preferred location.

The university is known for its close industry collaborations and securing a tie-up with Google, that may extend to training, education and employment opportunities, would transform its position in the university world.

Google has been linked to a wide range of Sydney developments but industry observers pointed to the deeper synergies between the tech company and the broader university precinct.

A university spokeswoman says “UTS will not comment on conjecture linking any organisation to our campus”. “We continually review and refine our campus and plan many years in advance in order to support future growth, partnerships, developments in research, teaching and learning, and to maximise student experience,” she says.

While Google initially worked with Lendlease on White Bay, the Charter Hall Group is now believed to be in the frame on the UTS project.

If Google shifted from its current headquarters at Pyrmont, its huge space requirement would probably spark the development of a tower worth close to $1 billion.

Both organisations declined to comment further but the UTS campus is undergoing a major transformation. Three new buildings — the flagship Dr Chau Chak Wing Building, the Faculty of Engineering and IT Building and the Faculty of Science and Graduate School of Health Building — have been delivered.

Planning for the last phase of the campus master plan has commenced with a $1 billion program of works targeting a final completion date of 2019. The UTS Central project that is transforming the entrance to the university is well under way and further refurbishments on three buildings are planned. The dramatic reshaping of the campus has created some redundant towers that have drawn attention from the private sector, and may ultimately house Google.

– with Julie Hare