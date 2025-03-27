Gold Coast hinterland campground for sale

A popular Gold Coast Hinterland campground has hit the market ahead of the Easter holiday rush.

The Mt Nimmel Lodge Campground is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign and has already attracted early interest from a wide range of investors.

Marketing agent Dax Roep, of Coastal, said inquiries had been received from aspirational buyers who had camped at the grounds and saw the growing demand for outdoor retreats and adventure tourism as an opportunity.

“There has been huge inquiry from people who have great memories of staying there themselves and want to start their own business,” Mr Roep said.

“We are also receiving a lot of inquiry from some of the local private schools who, as I understand, pay a fortune to lease something like this and are looking into owning it outright as a facility for school camps and adventure courses for their students.”

The 26.7ha property is ideally situated at Austinville, just 10 minutes from the motorway and within easy reach of Gold Coast tourist attractions, yet amid lush rainforest and surrounded by abundant wildlife.

MORE NEWS

Aus suburbs set to double in price by 2032

‘Corner House’ going to auction

Southport three-level stunner up for grabs

“An asset like this in a great location so close to the national park is typically well sought after,” he said.

“A lot of people have dreams and ambitions about moving to a regional area, and this site has been extensively improved with everything from dams and cabins to storage sheds.”

He added that the campground, with its long-standing history and established infrastructure, simply needed the right buyer to bring fresh ideas to take it to the next level.

The property, which has been operating for over 35 years, offers a variety of amenities, including 17 powered caravan sites, eight cabins, non-powered camping sites, and three residential homes. It also features recreational facilities, dams, and ample space for further development.

Records show the property at 271 Austinville Rd last traded for $1.9m in February 2019.

The current owner was retiring, Mr Roep said.

Expressions of Interest close on April 15, 2025.