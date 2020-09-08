‘Glamping’ property with mini donkeys Australia’s number one commercial listing

A regional Victorian property that includes a home, a thriving ‘glamping’ accommodation business and miniature donkeys as a sweetener has proven so popular among potential buyers that it has quickly become the most-viewed commercial property in the country.

The 6ha site at 95 Haynes Track, Trafalgar South could be the ultimate ‘tree change’, with the chance to purchase a renovated manor, cute cottage and a prosperous glamping business.

In true country style, three “tame and friendly” miniature donkeys, two sheep and an affable goat will also be included if a buyer can be found for the property, which is being offered with a $1.65-$1.815 million price guide.

The property in the Gippsland region performs strongly as an accommodation offering, with the cottage rented out from $170 a night, the glamping experience in a bell tent starting at $250 a night, and the main house previously leased out for almost $1000 a night.

Here are the other top commercial properties across Australia over the past week.

NSW: North Shore dominates investor interest

142 High Street, North Sydney

Demand remains high for properties on Sydney’s North Shore, with NSW’s top three commercial listings all located in the popular inner-city pocket.

At the top of the list is a prime waterside development site offering the potential to build a luxury apartment complex with incredible Sydney Harbour views.

Zoned to allow for development up to 12 metres, the 741sqm is just steps from the water’s edge and only 95 metres from North Sydney Wharf.

It is currently home to a three-storey residential building with six apartments and three single lockup garages held on a single Torrens Title allotment.

It is being sold via Expressions of Interest, closing Wednesday, September 30.

QLD: BP rides service station demand for third week

134-136 Blackstone Road, Silkstone

A BP service station is still up for grabs after sitting near the top of Queensland’s most-viewed commercial properties three weeks running.

Considered among the market’s most resilient asset classes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, service stations continue to draw strong interest, with the Silkstone property tapping into that demand.

Featuring an outstanding lease covenant, the property is tenanted to a BP operator until 2030, with another four five-year options, while an accompanying mechanical workshop makes up 5.6% of the property’s rental income and is on a five-year lease, expiring in September 2024.

It is listed with a $4.55 million price tag.

SA: An entire shopping centre for $2m

9-29 Desmond Ave, Pooraka

Why buy one shop when you can buy 10, including a supermarket?

That’s what’s on offer at Pooraka, north of Adelaide, where a popular local shopping centre is on the market with a price tag of just $2 million to $2.150 million.

The Pooraka Shopping Centre is anchored by a Foodworks supermarket and includes ample on-site parking in a strong local neighbourhood.

The property is fully tenanted and 100% occupied, returning $202,548.50 per annum in gross rent plus GST.

TAS: Tap into Bellerive’s cafe culture

1/5 Clarence Street, Bellerive

Only moments from the River Derment waterfront, here’s a chance to snap up a prized cafe location at popular Bellerive.

Leased to tenant of six years ‘Abundance on the Quay’, the licensed cafe features 124sqm of lettable area on a strata title, and is surrounded by car parking, residential apartments and other retail.

It is being listed for offers over $525,000, with agents saying investors can expect returns of around 7.25%, with a lease in place until 2023 and two further three-year options.

WA: Office comes with modern two-storey apartment

70 Bay View Terrace, Claremont

Work at the front, live at the back, or rent out both.

The options are many at this modern corner property in Claremont, which has raced to the top of Western Australia’s commercial property listings.

The property, which comes with vacant possession, spans 438sqm, which includes a 189sqm office and a stunning two-storey, one-bedroom apartment at the back.

Both components are yours for $1.995 million plus GST.

ACT: Medical assets to the fore

Lidia Perin Medical Centre, Unit 9, 12 Napier Close, Deakin

With medical services at a premium throughout the current pandemic, investors are following suit with a surge in interest in medical-tenanted commercial properties.

Five medical/consulting properties feature among the combined 80 properties that make up the top 10 commercial listings from each state over the past week – the most since in one week since February.

Leading the way was a unit within this prominent medical centre at Deakin in the ACT, with the suite leased to a radiology company on a three-year lease with a three-year option.

On the market for $355,000 excluding GST, the property includes a front reception and waiting area, two procedure rooms, two offices, a storage area and a kitchenette/meals area.

NT: Industrial unit sold after spike in interest

51/12 Charlton Court, Woolner

You had to be quick if you wanted this industrial unit at Woolner, near Darwin Airport.

The property, which comprises a 162sqm shed with two partitioned offices, a large work/storage area with roller door access, mezzanine storage and amenities including a kitchenette and bathroom, is now under contract after featuring as the Northern Territory’s most-viewed commercial property last week.

Offered with vacant possession, the property was for sale through Openn Negotiation, with bidding reaching $134,500.