Geelong’s Eastern Beach Kiosk seeks new lease on life

A “blank canvas” in one of the most prominent positions on Geelong’s waterfront is ready for new tenants.

The Eastern Beach Kiosk, at 31 Eastern Beach Foreshore, is up for lease, with the City of Greater Geelong, through Colliers International, Geelong, happy to work with potential tenants on their vision for the space.

“It’s a blank canvas now. We’re open to anything, but it needs to have a restaurant or kiosk angle,” says letting agent, Andrew Lewis.

“We don’t mind if it’s high-end or middle of the road, but it has to be a bit destinational, because of the location, and during summer you’ll have people knocking at your door, but during the winter months we need a restaurant operator that’s going to keep the crowds coming in.”

The former site of The Beach House closed in April last year without any notice, despite council offering flexible rental terms due to the seasonable nature of the business.

At the time, 18 months remained on the lease.

The space is now ready for re-letting, with the council offering flexible terms to fit out for the site if necessary.

“We’re happy to listen to what people want to do, and what involvement they want the council to have,” Lewis says.

“Council is open to discussing what the future tenancy will be. Lessors can take it and rent it as is, or the council can put some money in and they can pay an increased rental.

“It’s very much an expressions of interest campaign,” Lewis says.

“We want to hear from people and what they want and we’ll crystallise through that process.”

The site measures 650sqm of building area, with a negotiable rental and a long-term lease available.

Lewis says there must be a hospitality component to the business, but suggests that a gym, spa, or functions facility combination would also be suitable.

“There’s a fair bit of space. There’s 650sqm, toilet facilities, there’s areas where there used to be kitchens but it does need to be refitted,” Lewis says.

“Some people might want to pay $100,000 and spend a lot — someone else might want to spend nothing on it and lease it for $25,000 a year. We’re open to whatever makes that place work. We just want to see it successful.”

