Geelong property could see sweet return for buyers

Shop 4 165 High St, Belmont, goes to auction on March 26 at noon.

Direct property investments in areas like High St, Belmont are making more sense for buyers watching interest rates and share market values wane.

Five buyers contested the home to Bendigo Bank’s Belmont branch at 142-146 High St, which sold for $2.16 million at auction last week, for a 4.64% yield.

Darcy Jarman, Geelong West agent Tim Darcy says interest came from Geelong and Melbourne investors, with a local securing the contracts.

The bank last year exercised a 3-year option on its lease since 2004.

It pays $103,500 in rent.

“It’s a big building on a big parcel of land but it’s in a very dominant position,” Darcy says.

“It’s right near the corner of Regent St, directly opposite the Aldi car park and only 100m down the road from Coles. So it’s the bees knees in terms of prominence and location within that precinct.”

The sale will augur well for a forthcoming auction of a smaller property at Shop 4, 165 High St near the library.

The 53sqm shop is leased to long-term tenant Yummy Mummy Lolly Shop, which is on a new seven-year lease with a $14,280 annual rent.

It goes to auction on March 26 with $300,000 price hopes.