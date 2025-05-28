Geelong global fashion company eyes new headquarters

Geelong-based fashion company Stage II is dressing up its digs as it prepares to relocate its warehousing headquarters to the north of the city.

The firm is the latest company to pre-commit to the large, new industrial development adjoining the Geelong Ring Road.

Stage II and national HVAC supplier Polyaire are the latest high-profile businesses to commit to the Wilmac Corio development at 128-146 O’Briens Rd in Corio.

It’s the only industrial project in the region offering new warehouses of 1000sq m or more.

Three of the 12 warehouses remain on the market for sale or lease, as the developer clocks up $43.7m in transactions in the $56.5 million project.

Stage II, which began in a Geelong garage and has evolved into a multinational clothing wholesaler and retailer, has doubled down on the estate, purchasing Lot 4 and leasing Lot 6 for a combined 4811sq m of floorspace.

The move will relocate its head office from South Geelong, supporting their expanding logistics operations across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, Stage II chief financial officer Rohan White said.

Stage II has clothing brands including Edge Clothing, Elm Lifestyle and All About Eve.

“Driving Stage II’s national wholesale and retail logistic requirements was the need for quality large scale warehousing solutions in the Greater Geelong region – an offering that has been rare in recent years,” Mr White said.

“With convenient access to Geelong’s CBD and proximity to our distribution network in Melbourne, the Wilmac estate in Corio quickly stood out as a strategic choice.

“It has since provided to be an ideal location for servicing our customers.”

Polyaire has signed a seven-year lease with a five-year option for Lot 1 in Stage 1, securing a 1400sq m facility with mezzanine office space and dual roller doors.

The building, on a 2185sq m allotment with 17 car parks, will serve as the new Geelong base for the company as it relocates from Belmont to a more modern, growth-aligned footprint.

Polyaire national property and fleet manager Dean Placanica said the development supported the company’s commitment to deliver the highest level of service.

“Our Wilmac Corio location is strategically positioned to support our customers’ needs and growth well into the future,” Mr Placanica said.

“We believe this site will play a key role in enabling us to serve our clients effectively for the next decade and beyond.”

Knight Frank and Darcy Jarman are marketing the warehouses in the two-stage development on behalf of Victorian-based developer, Wilmac.

The warehouses, which have been constructed by C3 Constructions, range in size from 1320sq m to 2558sq m. Lot sizes for the remaining warehouse range from 2393sq m to 2656sq m.

Knight Frank’s Steve Jones said warehouses in Wilmac Corio had been sought after from a range of industrial occupiers.

“Geelong offers relative affordability for industrial users compared to Melbourne, but it also has strong growth prospects given its strategic location as a gateway city, accessibility to key areas such as Melbourne, the Geelong Port and Avalon Airport via key arterial roads, and its growing workforce,” Mr Jones said.