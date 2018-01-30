French fashion house Balmain reaches Australia

Balmain clothing is now available in Australia. Picture: Getty.

Retail giant David Jones has started the new year with a French flavour, inking a deal to bring womenswear brand Balmain into its stable.

The French fashion house’s range of womens’ clothing is already available in some stores, while its footwear and handbags will arrive in February.

Founded in 1945 by designer Pierre Balmain, the brand is now renowned for its military inspired tailoring, sharp silhouettes, shoulder strong dresses and the well-known Balmain blazer.

David Jones managing director of clothing and general merchandise, David Collins, says Balmain is an important new signing for the retailer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Balmain to our offering of exclusive international labels at David Jones,” Collins says.

“Balmain’s decadent designs and signature blazers will fast become a favourite amongst our customers. We are looking forward to welcoming the collection from January instore.”

Balmain’s clothing collection is being sold in David Jones’ Elizabeth St and Bourke St stores.