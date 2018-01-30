Real commercial

French fashion house Balmain reaches Australia

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 30 JANUARY 2018
Balmain clothing is now available in Australia. Picture: Getty.
Balmain clothing is now available in Australia. Picture: Getty.

Retail giant David Jones has started the new year with a French flavour, inking a deal to bring womenswear brand Balmain into its stable.

The French fashion house’s range of womens’ clothing is already available in some stores, while its footwear and handbags will arrive in February.

Founded in 1945 by designer Pierre Balmain, the brand is now renowned for its military inspired tailoring, sharp silhouettes, shoulder strong dresses and the well-known Balmain blazer.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

David Jones managing director of clothing and general merchandise, David Collins, says Balmain is an important new signing for the retailer.

Balmain France French David Jones

French brand Balmain will now be stocked in David Jones stores. Picture: davidjones.com.au.

“We are thrilled to welcome Balmain to our offering of exclusive international labels at David Jones,” Collins says.

“Balmain’s decadent designs and signature blazers will fast become a favourite amongst our customers. We are looking forward to welcoming the collection from January instore.”

Balmain’s clothing collection is being sold in David Jones’ Elizabeth St and Bourke St stores.

Related Articles

News

Plans revealed for Sydney’s David Jones building

Plans revealed for Sydney’s David Jones building

News

Myer sells off iconic Bourke St store

Myer sells off iconic Bourke St store

News

David Jones puts Sydney store up for sale

David Jones puts Sydney store up for sale
Related Articles

News

Plans revealed for Sydney’s David Jones building

Plans revealed for Sydney’s David Jones building

News

Myer sells off iconic Bourke St store

Myer sells off iconic Bourke St store

News

David Jones puts Sydney store up for sale

David Jones puts Sydney store up for sale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.