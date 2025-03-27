Former Genesian Theatre with star-studded alumni up for lease

A Sydney building used as a theatre for 70 years – said to be home to two ghosts and where a star-studded alumni like Baz Luhrmann, John Bell, and Bryon Brown cut their teeth – is now set for a new life.

The heritage-listed Genesian Theatre inside a 150 year-old Victorian gothic church in Sydney’s CBD is now up for lease.

The building at 408 Kent St was first built circa 1868 as the Church of St John and in the 1930s became the original site of the Matthew Talbot Hostel.

In 1954, the building became the home of the Genesian Theatre, which it has been for the past 70 years.

The space seats 125 audience members, and over it’s time there have been more than 450 productions held at theatre.

Well-known actors, directors and playwrights including John Bell, Bryan Brown, Baz Luhrmann, Coral Lansbury, Judi Farr, Nick Enright, Angela Punch and Peter Carroll, are part of the theatre company’s alumni.

Members of the company have reported two ghosts that have been spotted over the years in the building. The independent theatre company has now moved to a space in Rozelle.

Ray White Commercial South Sydney agent John Skufris is marketing the property, now looking for new tenants on a short-term 12 month lease.

“We anticipate the building may likely be of interest to other theatrical groups, performing arts groups, creative users and/or workshops and pop up tenants,” Mr Skufris said.

“It currently comprises a small reception or cloak room, bar area, sound room, seating areas on two levels, plus elevated main stage with high ceilings and amenities.”

The lease would be around $6,000 per month including GST.

