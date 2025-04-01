Former electrical substation in dream location has $12.5m guide

High-net worth individuals, restaurant owners and publicans are considering a rare harbourside building that’s just hit the market.

The two-level former heritage electrical substation, which was decommissioned recently, is only about 20m from the water at 6 Lincoln Cres, Woolloomooloo.

The Colliers team of Michael Crombie, Trent Gallagher and James Cowan have a $12.5m guide in an expressions of interest campaign closing on April 16.

“This is not an everyday building,” Mr Crombie said.

“It’s the type of thing you’d buy and work out what to do with later, because it will be worth 10 times as much in the future — it’s just so iconic.”

The building, right in front of the newly completed $344m expansion of the Art Gallery of NSW ‘Sydney Modern’, offers a whopping 1,936 sqm of internal space over its two levels, plus a 1,432 sqm rooftop with panoramic views.

Its RE1 Public Recreation zoning allows for a variety of options, including restaurants, pubs, bars, recreation facilities or even a childcare centre.

“Bordering the Royal Botanical Gardens and the Art Gallery of NSW, this exceptionally unique property is ready for a new lease of life while paying homage to its heritage features,” Mr Crombie added.

“The incoming purchaser will have the ability to create something truly special, given the prime Sydney harbourside location and incredible views from the rooftop.”

Mr Gallagher said the dual access points — from both Lincoln Crescent and Mrs Macquarie’s Road — was a bonus.

“The building is in an area that has been transformed over recent decades, becoming a hub for recreation, retail and commercial,” he added.

The former Woolloomooloo substation is owned by Ausgrid, which also owned another former substation that Mr Crombie and his team sold last October.

That was located in Young St, Waterloo and sold for $2.05m, double the $1m auction guide.

