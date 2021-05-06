Real commercial
Former Darlinghurst swingers club up for sale with approved DA for a boarding house

News
Matt Bell | 06 MAY 2021
Real Estate

Two terraces at 93-95 Crown Street, Darlinghurst, including one that was a swingers club, is on the market with approved plans for 16 self-contained apartments.

Two neighbouring inner city terraces, including one that was home to a popular swingers club, have hit the market with approved plans for a boarding house.

The Crown Street terraces at Darlinghurst have dual street frontage, eight bathrooms and 10 bedrooms with some unusual quirks.

The amalgamated site is on the market with a $4.5m guide ahead of a May 22 auction with Oxford Agency — Darlinghurst agents Matt Marano and Marcus Abraham.

Real Estate

The property has a $4.5m guide.

The terrace at 93 Crown Street was home to swingers club, Our Secret Spot, until it recently moved to a new address in the inner west.

That property features everything you would not expect to find in a typical inner city terrace including a swing in one of the bedrooms, velvet furniture, oversized showers beside beds, a locker room and reception lounge.

A two-bedroom apartment was advertised for rent with a $400 per week asking price at the 95 Crown Street.

Real Estate

Fancy a shower beside your bed?

Real Estate

Artist impressions reveal a boarding house behind the current terrace facade.

Mr Marano said the combined property is fully tenanted and is currently generating about $161,400 per annum in rental income for the sellers.

With B4 Mixed use zoning and a floor to space ratio of 3:1, the address can be used for a variety of commercial, retail and residential offerings.

Approved plans include a 22m building at the rear of the property, while the front of the historic terraces will be kept in tact. The site will have 16 self-contained rooms and about 210sqm of commercial space.

Real Estate

Inside the former swingers club.

Real Estate

The rooftop terrace has views of Sydney Tower.

Mr Marano said the listing comes at a time when demand for short-term accommodation

offers has risen as Australia begins to slowly open in wake of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns.

“The market is bouncing back with a lot of buyers looking for short-term accommodation products,” he said.

“This site is the perfect opportunity for local developers who are looking to build now to capitalise when borders reopen.”

