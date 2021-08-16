Former Atari headquarters sells for $24.25 million

A leading property group has purchased Atari’s former spaceship-themed Melbourne headquarters for $24.25 million and plans to turn the Oakleigh site into a self-storage and warehouse facility.

The distinct design of the 1980s concrete structure perhaps pays homage to one of Atari’s most popular videogames, Space Invaders.

Space Invaders began as an arcade game manufactured and sold by Taito in Japan beginning in 1978. In March 1980 Atari released a home video game version for its Video Computer System. By 1983 more than six million copies of Atari’s Space Invaders had been sold and it was the brand’s most popular game before Pac-Man was released in 1982.

In the late 1980s Atari Computers were the local branch of the global gaming company who handled distribution in Australia for Atari.

Sector Property Group purchased the 26,000sqm site and plans to build their popular man cave BASE development there, which has already been rolled out in Ringwood, Mitcham and Point Cook.

Ranging anywhere from between 40-100 sqm the units can be used to store cars and boats and are often fitted out with kitchenettes and couches so occupiers can feel at home.

The Atari building itself is 3,284sqm and has retained many of its original features including a theatrette and office/showroom, which is surrounded by a garden atrium allowing for plenty of natural light.

According to CBRE’s Lachlan Ferguson, who negotiated the transaction on behalf of Sector, the building’s special features weren’t a selling point.

“They key driver for the property is its underlying land value and its positioning to the residential suburbs surrounding it,” Mr Ferguson said.

Located in the south-east, the property is ideal for last-mile delivery as it is just 2km from Ormond and East Bentleigh, while being just a short drive to Church St in Brighton.

The site also sits within a golf belt encompassing Huntingdale, Metro and Commonwealth courses nearby, which serves as an attractive investment for buyers looking for extra storage.

Will the Atari building survive the sale?

The fate of the 1980s building is far from certain, according to Kingston City Council statutory planner Matthew Young who said that no building or planning application had yet been submitted to council.

The structure was most likely to be dismantled Mr Ferguson said.

“They might be able to repurpose some of the building, but most likely it will be a knock down,” he said.

Built behind an ice-skating rink, the unique building evokes a sense of ’80s nostalgia, a time when technology and personal computers were beginning to shape the modern workplace according to local resident and sketchDNA architect, Christian Balinovitch.

“The hexagon or honeycomb shape has always represented a futurist architectural form, be it in either 2D plans (such as this building) or 3D shapes such as geodesic domes,” Mr Balinovitch said.

Although the building is now painted black, Mr Balinovitch believes the original structure was white or raw concrete.

“It looks like the building was made from ‘precast’ concrete components and when viewed from above – there seems to be an internal light court to allow sunlight into the central part of the building,” he said.

Despite the Atari building now being over 40 years old, Mr Balinovitch said it was well ahead of its time.

“It was a building that pushed the boundaries in its architectural form – whilst showcasing its original owner,” he said.