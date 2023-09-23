Fitzroy North: Playful mural adorns ex-toy manufacturer building turned into home and shopfront

A house and shopfront in Melbourne’s inner north featuring a colourful mural paying homage to its history as a toy manufacturer has hit the market.

The double-storey Victorian-era building at 367 St Georges Rd, Fitzroy North, is located in a commercial one zone.

Nelson Alexander’s Janine Ballantyne said the home was originally built as a toy workshop.

After buying the property seven years ago, the owners undertook an “extensive renovation” which transformed it into a three-bedroom house and workspace.

Cremorne-based Figr Architects oversaw the design process.

“They gutted it and converted it into a residence, studio and shopfront,” Ms Ballantyne said.

“It’s very versatile, you could live there, work there in a commercial set-up or live and work there.”

The property boasts high ceilings, engineered timber floors, plenty of natural light and an ensuite with terrazzo tiles off the main bedroom.

An undercover courtyard and garage accessible from Barkly St, zoned heating and cooling throughout, ground floor data cabling, three phase power, laundry facilities and an alarm are among the other attractions.

The mural depicting toys, a robot and a young bicycle rider, painted by artist Angus White, adorns the exterior facade.

Ms Ballantyne said the “contemporary” property offered buyers an opportunity to put their own stamp on the space.

“It’s a bit of a blank canvas, you could do a lot of things with it,” she said,

“It’s a great opportunity for people who want to live and work from home in a stylish and light-filled environment.”

Located on a corner block, the home is close to schools, public transport, Fitzroy North Village and High St’s shops and eateries and Merri Creek trails and parks.

The property will be auctioned with a $1.45m-$1.55m price guide on October 7.

Nelson Alexander’s Kristian Lunardi has the listing alongside Ms Ballantyne.

