First look: Australia’s first Mondrian Hotel coming to Gold Coast

The first images have been released of Australia’s first Mondrian Hotel and luxurious residences, set to open early next year on the Gold Coast.

The 24-floor dual-tower development by local developer, Vitale Property Group, in partnership with hotel operator, Ennismore, will feature 83 apartments and, within the hotel, 208 guestrooms.

The buildings will be united by a three-level podium that will act as a common space and activity hub, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, day spa, restaurants, a pool club, all overlooking the world-famous Burleigh Heads beach.

The project is nearing top-out by Hutchinson Builders, with the interior fitout of the rooms underway.

The five-star hotel is set to open its doors early next year.

Designed by Fraser & Partners, the two and three-bedroom Beach Houses and the hotel-crowning Sky House, has been conceived by award-winning Studio Carter.

“Australia has long been a strategic focus for Mondrian’s growth, and the Gold Coast was a focal point thanks to its phenomenal natural setting, rich cultural landscape, and vibrant social scene,” Mondrian Hotels & Residences brand COO Chadi Farhat said.

“Over the last couple of years, we have seen a rising demand for lifestyle brands, where locals and international guests are looking for authentic, creative and immersive experiences — all the hallmarks of the Mondrian brand.

“It felt a natural choice to bring Mondrian to the Gold Coast and we believe it will resonate strongly with the local market and lend something entirely new to the hospitality space”.