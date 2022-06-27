First look at Queen & Collins’ ‘The Clubhouse’

Queen & Collins cleaned up at the Victorian Architecture Awards this month, and now its cool ‘The Clubhouse’ has been revealed for the first time.

The revamped Gothic-style office buildings, which once served as the ANZ Bank’s headquarters, sold for $275m in 2016 to property company GPT, which has given them an ultra sleek makeover worth $238m in the years since, opening for the first time in May.

As workspaces change, enhanced by the pandemic, ‘The Clubhouse’ is a co-working space “for those seeking the flexibility of home and the benefits of coming together”.

RELATED: Victorian Architecture Awards: Grampians hiking shelters, Gatwick win big

GPT: Queen and Collins project expected to attract Afterpay

Former home of Melbourne’s first pizzeria, Toto’s Pizza House, for lease

Tenants of The Clubhouse can also use The Mezzanine’s 12 bookable meeting spaces at the project, which overhauled the main 34-storey office tower and historic surrounding properties.

Queen & Collins was the Victorian Architecture Awards’ most accoladed project this year, collecting four awards including the Melbourne Prize for its efforts to reinvent the site by including Venetian-inspired courtyards and 1000sq m of meeting and event spaces.

The original buildings were born of the gold rush and economic boom at the end of the 19th century and were designed by a specialist in soaring cathedrals, William Wardell, whose vision for The Gothic Bank saw it become one of Melbourne’s best-known buildings.

Soon after Wardell’s Gothic Bank in 1887 came the addition of the Safe Deposit Building and the former stock exchange at 380 Collins Street — which set the precinct up as the city’s financial focal point.

The complex was overhauled in the 1980s, with the Queen & Collins Tower providing its own take on the celebrated Melbourne Gothic style.

Its new reincarnation also features a concierge service.

The “flamboyant, neo-gothic design” by KTA and BVN drew on the site’s heritage to create a contemporary space adorned with pink granite cladding, venetian render, marble, basalt and granite.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox

MORE: Mark Seymour lists tranquil Mornington home on Tanti Creek

Gina Liano lists bougie Brighton apartment

Victoria’s top 50 real estate young guns