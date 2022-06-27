Real commercial

First look at Queen & Collins’ ‘The Clubhouse’

Scott Carbines | 27 JUNE 2022

The Clubhouse at Queen & Collins is a post-Covid dream working space.

Queen & Collins cleaned up at the Victorian Architecture Awards this month, and now its cool ‘The Clubhouse’ has been revealed for the first time.

The revamped Gothic-style office buildings, which once served as the ANZ Bank’s headquarters, sold for $275m in 2016 to property company GPT, which has given them an ultra sleek makeover worth $238m in the years since, opening for the first time in May.

As workspaces change, enhanced by the pandemic, ‘The Clubhouse’ is a co-working space “for those seeking the flexibility of home and the benefits of coming together”.

Work independently or collaborate.

The KTA and BVN-designed overhaul has been heavily accoladed.

Tenants of The Clubhouse can also use The Mezzanine’s 12 bookable meeting spaces at the project, which overhauled the main 34-storey office tower and historic surrounding properties.

Queen & Collins was the Victorian Architecture Awards’ most accoladed project this year, collecting four awards including the Melbourne Prize for its efforts to reinvent the site by including Venetian-inspired courtyards and 1000sq m of meeting and event spaces.

The original buildings were born of the gold rush and economic boom at the end of the 19th century and were designed by a specialist in soaring cathedrals, William Wardell, whose vision for The Gothic Bank saw it become one of Melbourne’s best-known buildings.

Do business in style.

Soon after Wardell’s Gothic Bank in 1887 came the addition of the Safe Deposit Building and the former stock exchange at 380 Collins Street — which set the precinct up as the city’s financial focal point.

The complex was overhauled in the 1980s, with the Queen & Collins Tower providing its own take on the celebrated Melbourne Gothic style.

Its new reincarnation also features a concierge service.

Queen & Collins designed by KTA + BVN has been shortlisted for the Victorian Architecture Awards MUST CREDIT - DEREK SWALWELL

The iconic Melbourne corner. Picture: Derek Swalwell

Sage dreams on another level.

The “flamboyant, neo-gothic design” by KTA and BVN drew on the site’s heritage to create a contemporary space adorned with pink granite cladding, venetian render, marble, basalt and granite.

“Flamboyant, neo-gothic” style.

