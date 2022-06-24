First look at Geelong’s new 4.5-star retreat, Eden Oak

The first guests have enjoyed their stay in Geelong’s newest four-star hotel in Eastern Park.

Eden Oak marks a new era for the former Geelong Conference Centre, following a transformation by Melbourne property developer BEKL defined by mid-century luxury and glamour.

The venue is nestled in a 1.6ha site in Geelong’s Eastern Park where it was designed by McGlashan Everist in 1981 and opened as a bush retreat for the Department of Education.

Under BEKL’s brief, the property has been contemporised and is now open for guests to enjoy the luxury accommodation and event spaces, which are ready for escapes, weddings, corporate functions and other events.

The owners engaged Melbourne interior architects Mitchell & Eades who sought to enhance the inherent charm in the building’s structure, which also makes a hero of the parkland surrounds.

The venue’s recent facelift has elevated the lobby, accommodation, and function spaces to exude a fresh and light feel with mid-century style elements throughout the retreat.

The original internal roof timber and roof lighting fixtures have all been retained, with new flooring and bar concept installed as part of the renovation that’s highlighted the building’s connection to the secluded parkland setting.

Obtaining a liquor licence was one of the first changes BEKL made after acquiring the property for more than $6.3m from the Salvation Army in 2020.

Managing director Katherine Liu said the hotel had established relationships with local businesses and found the city’s events calendar was boosting bookings across different demographics.

“Eden Oak’s rich history is well known throughout the community. It is a joy to celebrate the property’s nostalgia, while bringing it into the modern era through the recent renovations,” she said.

“Once we took over, we decided to revamp it and update the look and feel but still pay homage to the architecture,” she said.

“We want to create a different sort of retreat, a different conferencing venue and a different kind of accommodation experience for people in Geelong, Melbourne and the surrounding area.”

“In its new iteration, Eden Oak offers a whole range of opportunities to the community across many different demographics.

“From interstate and local tourists looking for an escape, to schooling and corporate groups seeking event spaces, to hosting large weddings, there is something for everyone at Eden Oak,” Ms Liu said.

Eden Oak marks BEKL’s first foray into regional Victoria, with family groups among the first to enjoy an escape.

Eden Oak is officially rated 4.5 stars and holds just over 46 guest rooms, with prices starting from $149 for a standard room for two adults.

The six function spaces range from two large function spaces, both holding up to 200 people each, down to more intimate 50 people workshop studios and rooms.

The bar is also open the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.