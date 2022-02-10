Fill ‘er up: Burleigh service station a rare opportunity for investors

A service station in popular Burleigh Heads has hit the market offering investors a rare commercial opportunity.

Owned by the Lowe family, who founded Independent Fuel Suppliers before it was sold to Caltex, the service station was recently rebranded as Ampol, with the tenant being in situ since 2006.

Located on a busy intersection at 9-15 Tallebudgera Creek Road, the 3,345sq m site includes retail space and has a secured five-year lease as of December 2021, with the rent paid in advance.

MORE NEWS: World-famous eco retreat Gwinganna up for sale

Is commercial property a good investment?

Own a piece of World Heritage National Park near O’Reillys

It is currently bringing in $481,000 annually in net income, excluding land tax.

Steven King of Colliers, which is marketing the property in conjunction with Clark Property Partners, said service stations were exactly the type of property that investors were looking for because of the security and future land potential.

Mr King said the site had been tightly held by its owners and was expected to attract widespread interest.

“This ticks all the boxes for investors – it’s safe, secure and comes with the backing of an international company,” he said.

“And Burleigh Heads is commercially one of the hottest precincts on the Gold Coast.”

Although only on the market for 24 hours, Mr King said initial inquiry had been strong.

Mr King said the position of the asset would ensure its success for years to come.

According to Herron Todd White’s latest Month in Review report, service stations remain one of the most desirable commercial investment classes, yet the volume of sales across the Gold Coast is relatively low.

The Burleigh Heads service station is the only business of its kind currently for sale on the Gold Coast.

It will be auctioned on March 10 at 11am at Colliers offices in

Mr King recently sold a BP service station on Southport Nerang Road in Molendinar, which was also owned by the Lowe family, for $8.7 million.