Far East adds offices to Perth tower mix

Developer Far East Consortium has won approval for a key 21-storey ­office tower in the heart of the Perth City Link urban regeneration precinct, linking the city’s CBD with the cultural hub of Northbridge.

The tower at Lot 9 is the third of a trio of buildings designed by architecture studio Woods Bagot for the developer and sits between another planned office building at Lot 10 and a residential tower on Lot 4.

Woods Bagot principal Kukame McPierzie said the complexity of the sites above the dive tunnel for the Fremantle railway line was a key consideration for the design team.

He said all three buildings straddled the dive structure, presenting an engineering challenge the design team embraced and treated as an ­opportunity to innovate.

The latest building will span 29,000sq m and have three outdoor terraces, a double height lobby, three different floor plate sizes and a rooftop garden with sweeping views of Northbridge and the Perth CBD, as well as a visual bridge connecting the two areas.

The site presented a “significant challenge” that was met through a combination of smart design and ­engineering, Far East Consortium senior development manager Laura Ainsworth said.

Far East Consortium owns five sites at the western end of Perth City Link, opposite or adjacent to RAC Arena.

“We’re creating a precinct within a precinct and have really been careful to curate the mix of what’s in those lots to bring together the ultimate in connected living,” Ms Ainsworth said.

At Perth Hub, the residential tower is under way, with a hotel, two offices and a further residential development to follow.

On Lot 2, Far East Consortium has started work on a 32-storey residential tower. Next door at Lot 3a, construction is slated to begin on the 263-room Dorsett Hotel, which it will also operate.

Lot 4 is a 23-storey residential tower offering 215 dwellings and a variety of commercial tenancies at Roe St and Wardang Gardens. The design was submitted for approval at the end of last year, and a decision is pending.

The 14-storey office building located at Lot 10 in the Perth City Link received its approval in 2021.

The King Street Campus has a focus on wellness and will feature outdoor spaces as well as end-of-trip facilities.