Fancy owning your own Melbourne tram?

134 retired Melbourne trams will be made available to the public via expressions of interest. Picture: Getty Images.

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your very own Melbourne tram (what true Melburnian hasn’t?), you’ll soon have the opportunity to turn that dream into reality.

On Monday, Victoria’s Andrews government revealed that 134 retired trams – including the historic W-Class tram – will be made available to Australians in a unique initiative that aims to give the iconic trolleys a new lease on life.

Anyone can apply to own a tram, though educational institutions and community groups are especially encouraged to apply, and applicants must outline how they would repurpose a tram and preserve it for future generations.

Expressions of interest will be reviewed by an independent panel, and priority will be given to applications likely to produce tangible community benefits.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“Over the years trams have transported millions of Victorians, connected our communities and are an integral part of our rich heritage,” Victoria’s Minister for Public Transport Jacinta Allan said in a statement.

“If they’re not going to be used on the network, we want to keep these trams accessible to the community.”

“These Victorian icons will now be available to come to life once again and preserved for future generations to enjoy.”

Many trams have been repurposed over the years, appearing in cafes and even in classrooms, but this is the first occasion that such a large number of them have become available to the public at once.

The expression of interest process opens on May 28 and closes on July 6, and applications must be made via the VicTrack website.