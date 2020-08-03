Ex-Hawthorn champ revealed as David Jones building buyer

A property development and investment company co-run by a Hawthorn premiership player has been revealed as the buyer of David Jones’ Bourke Street Mall menswear store.

Chris Langford’s Newmark Capital splashed $121 million to secure the 299 Bourke St building, which had belonged to the troubled department store retailer for 33 years.

The buyer plans to refurbish the heritage seven-storey property when David Jones vacates at the end of its lease, creating a “mixed-use landmark asset”.

It has been reported Newmark will look to convert the building into offices while securing a retailer for the ground floor.

The Herald Sun reported in May that David Jones had struck a deal to sell its menswear store and expected the deal to be wrapped up within months.