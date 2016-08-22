Ex-Federal Court judge to sell $40m Chatswood buildings

The Chatswood buildings are expected to fetch more than $40 million.

Former Federal Court judge Annabelle Bennett and her sister Jennifer Darin are selling two prime commercial buildings in Chatswood, with hopes of reaping more than $40 million.

The buildings, at 282 and 284 Victoria Ave, have been in the Darin family since they were built and are to be sold together via an expressions of interest campaign that ends on October 12.

The pair of properties sit on a 2175sqm site considered ripe for development, and have 5572sqm of net lettable space that attracts a considerable holding income from a number of long-term tenants.

Colliers International’s Guillaume Volz, Henry Burke and Steam Leung are marketing the property, which hits the market just months after Dr Bennett retired as a Judge of the Federal Court.

Dr Bennett is now the Chancellor at Bond University.

Burke says the Chatswood site, which lies directly opposite Chatswood Chase Shopping Centre, offers a rare opportunity.

“282 Victoria Ave has been in the same ownership since being built. Never before have we seen two existing freehold buildings located on Victoria Ave’s busy retail strip with secure holding income and potential for future development, available for sale in one line,” he says.

“Chatswood is Sydney metro’s largest and most energetic mixed-use centre with a cohesive mix of commercial, retail, residential and lifestyle developments.”

“It has everything: excellent transport, world class amenity, hotels, restaurants, cafes, a centre for the arts and fantastic parks and lifestyle elements.”

“282 and 284 are perfectly placed to benefit from the always evolving Chatswood landscape.”