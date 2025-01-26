Entire town for sale at price of an Aus house

A mind-boggling chance to own an entire town has gone viral priced like an Australian capital city house – with unbelievable adventure offerings including cycling, hiking, fishing and skiing.

Real estate agent Alan McLay of One Agency The Property Specialists has been inundated with buyers from “everywhere”: “It’s not often you have a town for sale. Interest is huge and it’s gone viral”.

The area is a UNESCO Global Geopark, and the village is located close to ski fields, hunting blocks, lakes and wineries, he said. “We’re loving the interest.”

The rare opportunity is located across the ditch in New Zealand – three hours and 21 minutes by car from Queenstown according to Google Maps – though it has two other smaller ski fields nearby, as well as the famous Alps to Ocean cycling trail running through it, and all the water activity you could want alongside it.

Known as Lake Waitaki Village, it was first built in the 1930s to help create the hydro-electric dam that it is located next to and has a price guide of over $2.9m NZ dollars (about $2.62m AUD).

Mr McLay said for the price that was being asked “you get a lot of property” spanning 14.27 hectares including eight houses, a lodge, restaurant, tennis and other facilities, and multiple tourism opportunities.

He said many Australians were among those keen to get stuck in – most commenting on the price being equivalent to suburban homes – especially given recent surges in Aussie cities like Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne Adelaide and even the Gold Coast.

“It’s an amazing property for the right buyer,” he said. “There’s quite good potential for a really good holiday park that’s in the middle of skiing country. There’s a strip of land up on the edge of the lake that is also a part of the property so there’s possibilities for boat ramps, swimming, jet skis, waterskiing, and the cycling route through it. This could be very, very good.”

There is a “majestic” 585sq m lodge with manager’s accommodation guest reception, a grand formal lounge, and large billiards room, he said.

There were also five studio suites in the main lodge – most of which are renovated, as well as eight three-bedroom character homes – two of which were recently refurbished.

It also has a 190sq m fully functional restaurant which the owner had kitted out to entice his daughter to return to New Zealand.

“The vendor set it up for his daughter who was overseas. She came home and decided, after running it for two years, that she wanted to go back overseas. It’s fully equipped and all there. There’s real potential for somebody to come in and develop it into something pretty good.”

Mr McLay said they had listed the property for sale five years ago. “We had a very good offer, but one of the sellers was not so motivated to sell at that stage and so it all fell over. But this time, they are definitely motivated and the timing is good. Development in that area is coming further and further down the valley. It’s good timing.”

He said the site was the oldest among the hydro-electric power stations set up along the river.

“We live in probably the driest part of New Zealand, and we’ve got this large river that flows right down the valley. In 1930 the first power station was built at the Waitaki village – which is what we’re selling. Now there’s six power stations down the valley, and it’s very fertile, there’s irrigation and it’s very good, but this one was the first, and so it’s quite historic.”

He said the property would also suit those who love motorcycles given the epic rides in the area.

“This is the sort of property that would be great for that, because being a motorcyclist in the past myself, there’s some great rides up the Waitaki Valley.”

“For cyclists, one of New Zealand’s most recent trails that’s been very popular – the Alps to Ocean – goes through the property.”

“There’s a little town of under 1000 people close by and then further north, about 30km, is a town that’s gone from hydro village to a sought after resort just in the last three years. So it’s coming down the valley now to us.”

“Just over the hill there’s a little ski field which is quite popular.”

He said the property did not spark much interest when it was listed around Christmas, but January saw a flood of interest from “everywhere” after the listing showed just how much property the successful buyer could land.

“Located on a popular tourism trail just to the west of Kurow, this historically significant 1930s complex sits poised on the edge of picturesque Lake Waitaki, alongside the famous Alps to Ocean cycle trail,” was how he marketed it.

The property is being sold as is, with the deadline for offers (over $2.9m NZD plus GST) closing February 28, 2025.

