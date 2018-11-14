Entire shopping strip for sale in Melbourne’s Yarra Ranges

The five shops at 2455 Warburton Highway, Yarra Junction.

Buying five shops alongside each other has rarely been as achievable as this quintet of retailers in Melbourne’s leafy Yarra Ranges.

The shops at Yarra Junction, along the Warburton Highway, are for sale as one package, offering investors the chance to buy the shopping strip in its entirety.

Located opposite a Woolworths supermarket, the properties sit within one of Victoria’s most popular tourist regions, renowned for its nature trails, wildlife, scenic drives and the iconic Yarra River.

The shops are fully tenanted, with an op shop taking out two of the properties, while a florist, a hairdresser and a masseuse occupy the others.

The tightly held 518sqm corner site at 2455 Warburton Highway has 27m of main street frontage, along with 12m of frontage to Park Rd, and it returns a combined rent of more than $58,000.

Teska Carson’s Fergus Evans, who is marketing the shops with colleague George Takis, says the region surrounding Yarra Junction is continuing to grow in popularity.

“This is a great opportunity to purchase an outstanding retail investment in a tightly held retail precinct with low vacancy and a location that is experiencing increasing population growth driven by housing affordability and a leafy outer Melbourne environment on the banks of the Yarra River,” Evans says.

“We expect strong enquiry, particularly given the very high level of attendance and bidding at auctions for retail property this year.”

The property will be auctioned on-site at 12pm on Wednesday, November 28.