Entertainment centres and pet havens: Unusual ways companies lure workers back into the office

Lounge areas, free food, games and dancing classes – it’s not a cruise ship, it’s the modern office space hoping to lure workers away from home.

There’s a growing trend of office areas across Australia becoming entertainment hubs for workers.

One founder of a co-working company believes that businesses are having to ramp up their offerings to entice workers back in.

CEO and founder of @WORKSPACES Jenny Folley said there are a number of growing trends being taken up by workplaces.

These include businesses stocking up kitchens with free food and drinks, games areas with ping pong tables, games cupboards, and chefs invited to teach cooking classes to workers.

“Aussies are happy to go back to work provided work is near home and the workplace is enjoyable. As a result, we are seeing some amazing office trends emerging as workers return to the office,” Ms Folley said.

“Offices are no longer just places of work, they are community and social hubs where people can enjoy life and have fun. They are becoming comfort zones where staff can relax, learn, socialise and unwind.”

The latest office occupancy statistics from the Property Council of Australia in February this year showed that Sydney has exceeded 60 per cent for the first time since the pandemic.

Ray White’s head of research Vanessa Rader said the survey calculated the occupancy rate based on how active the building is, or whether there a lease.

“We always expect December and Jan to be quiet but February results are great to see higher than late last year.

“Sydney is trending well ahead of Melbourne which is yet to hit 50 per cent, a sign that the market is having a much harder time. Canberra is a volatile one.”

Businesses are also holding a greater number of social events that coincide with days of importance, including Women’s Day, Harmony Day and Wear it Purple Day.

Where traditional lunches may have been held in the past, Ms Rader said corporations increasingly hold well being activities including Pilates and mindfulness sessions.

“We expect March will continue the good momentum we have seen, particularly when you look at the city rail statistics, rail activity is certainly up albeit Monday and Friday are still quieter days.

“April may take a hit given school holidays, Easter and Anzac Day.”