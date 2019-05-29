Real commercial

Emma & Tom’s factory a juicy investment play

Adrian Ballantyne | 29 MAY 2019
One of the Clifton St properties is leased to juice brand Emma & Tom’s.
A pair of neighbouring Prahran warehouses – one leased to juice brand Emma and Tom’s – are on the market, with the owners hoping the properties’ development upside will squeeze at least $8 million out a buyer.

The buildings at 35-39 and 41-43 Clifton St sit about 100m off the renowned Chapel St retail strip and are being marketed to developers, investors and owner-occupiers.

No. 35-39 is leased to Emma & Tom’s until July 31, with a three-year option to renew, while No. 41-43 is known as the Clifton Street Market but is used only sporadically by the owner and is being sold with vacant possession, meaning the entire site could potentially be ripe for development in a matter of months.

Measuring 866sqm, the combined sites are zoned Activity Centre 1, marking them as prime targets for developers, according to Savills agents Julian Heatherich, Benson Zhou and Mark Stafford.

“This opportunity will be especially exciting to developers, considering the high-quality projects already underway to accommodate the area’s growing population,”  Heatherich says.

The properties are a short distance from Chapel St.

“The future development of this area is critical, as any applications must retain the integrity and culture that characterises the suburb.”

The buildings sit in a pocket of Prahran that has seen significant gentrification in recent years, with a string of major apartment complexes replacing older sites and buildings.

Emma & Tom’s currently pay just over $60,000 per annum for their factory, with the potential for it to generate significant holding income in the short-term.

The properties are being sold through expressions of interest, which close on June 5 at 2pm.

