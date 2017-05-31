Embrace the daily rind at this Queensland citrus farm

Bounty Farms spans more than 200ha at St George in Queensland.

The strength of Queensland’s horticultural property market is set to be tested, with a grape and citrus farm coming to market in the state’s south-east.

Bounty Farms, a 230ha table grape and citrus operation in St George, on the banks of the Balonne River, is to be sold amid an investment climate that agents say is seeing substantial interest in high-value agriculture.

Around 43ha of the farm’s footprint is planted, with three grape varieties covering 27ha, and the remaining 16ha comprising 1000 Tahitian Lime trees and 5000 Afourer Mandarin trees.

Also on-site is a packing shed, two cool rooms, other shedding, and staff accommodation for up to 25 people.

CBRE’s Thomas Warriner and Chris Holgar are marketing the farm, which is to be sold via expressions of interest on behalf of current owners Nick and Lisette Bligh.

Warriner says the Balonne Shire farming region in which Bounty Farms sits is already prized land.

“The surrounding area is well known for horticulture and irrigated and dryland farming, with crops including table grapes, citrus, cotton, wheat and a variety of cash crops,” he says.

“Located along the Balonne River, with access to the Sunwater-owned irrigation channel, Bounty Farms offers an excellent opportunity to secure a modern farming enterprise with secure water entitlements in a renowned agricultural location.”

An additional 75ha of the farmland has underground mainlines installed, ready for development and additional plantings.

Expressions of interest close Wednesday, June 21.