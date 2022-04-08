Ducati rolls out new showrooms on back of global success

Ducati is set to open brand new showrooms in Australia’s largest cities on the back of riding a sales high throughout the pandemic.

Over the past two years, the Italian motorcycle maker has made record sales, selling just under 60,000 units in 2021 alone. Low-end Ducati motorcycles begin around $15,000.

Now the motorcycle maker plans to introduce a further 600sq m of showroom floor space in Sydney and Melbourne. Due to open in May, both new stores will be opened in partnership with local automotive groups.

Ducati Melbourne West, which is set to take up 360sq m of space at 295 Wirraway Road in Essendon Fields, the airport business park co-owned by the Linfox Group and Beck Corporation, will be opened in partnership with PMG.

The Melbourne store will showcase Ducati’s on and off-road range of bikes, including its scrambler line, said PMG chief executive Robert Gattereder.

“As a passionate motorcyclist, I am thrilled to introduce motorcycles to our organisation and I very much look forward to enjoying the passion that exists within the Ducati family and community,” he said. “Our aim is to make it a flagship site in Victoria and a destination for Ducatisti.”

In Sydney, Ducati will open its flagship store in the semi-industrial inner-city neighbourhood of Alexandria in a Goodman Group estate. Along Sydney’s growing dealership strip O’Riordan St, Ducati and the Autosport Group have partnered to bring 249sq m of premium showroom floor space to 85 O’Riordan St, alongside luxury car dealerships Mercedes-Benz and Bentley.

Autosport chief executive Nick Pagent said he was excited to welcome Ducati.

“We are delighted to add Ducati to our long list of premium and performance brands,” he said.

“We look forward to opening the doors of our new showroom to passionate Ducatisti in (May) 2022 and delivering a whole new customer experience”.

The new showrooms arrive on the back of Ducati establishing its own subsidiary after years of partnership with Fraser Motorcycle Group.

A Ducati spokesman said FMG remained a value partner but Ducati wanted to strengthen its presence in Australia.

“Establishing the subsidiary in Australia and New Zealand has asserted the brand’s DNA and values of Ducati, translating them into an enhanced experience for all our Ducatisti across Australia and New Zealand,” the spokesman said.