Dominatrix Madame Lash sells $6m Surry Hills sex chapel, home of AC/DC Let There Be Rock video

News
Jonathan Chancellor
First published 16 November 2022, 5:00am
Madame Lash, the eccentric dominatrix, has sold The Kirk, her longtime investment property in Surry Hills, for $6m

Gretel Pinniger, aka Madame Lash, the eccentric dominatrix, has sold The Kirk, her longtime investment property in Surry Hills, for $6m.

The deconsecrated church once used for wild parties was marketed by JLL with its emphasis on it having a flexible B4 Mixed Use zoning rather than its burlesque past.

Now with approved plans for 24 residential studios, The Kirk on Cleveland St was a gallery and concert space in the 1970s.

AC/DC’s Let There Be Rock was filmed inside the church, with Bon Scott in the pulpit.

The Newcastle Song by Bob Hudson was reportedly recorded there with a live audience in 1974.

Pinniger purchased the gothic-style building in 1986 for $205,000 from the Methodist Church.

This time the property attracted more than 200 inquiries, undertook 30 inspections and had six registered auction bidders.

Bondage and discipline queen Gretel Pinniger known as Madame Lash, relaxes at her Palm Beach home complete with dungeon, in Sydney.

Bondage and discipline queen Gretel Pinniger known as Madame Lash sold off the sex chapel.

The 578sq m property was announced on the market by auctioneer Daien Cooley at $4.5m.

There were 42 bids at auction conducted through JLL agents Willem Watson, Dylan McEvoy and Gordon McFadyen.

Sitting opposite TOGA’s soon-to-be-completed $400m Surry Hills Village proved telling in the enthusiastic buyer interest.

The chapel is a Sydney inner-city icon.

With plenty of potential.

And the 1877 Wesleyan Church also came without heritage restrictions.

There was approval for construction of a mixed-use five-storey, co-living development, with ground floor retail and cultural entertainment venue.

Pinniger briefly had it listed in 2008.

A few years back, the Palm Beach-based Pinniger told the Manly Daily she first mixed with bohemians when she went to Melbourne University in the 1960s.

“To hide the fact I was anything but promiscuous, I portrayed a character, who, when I dressed as her, it seemed anything was possible. I carried a whip – the first time a woman had.”

Cover of 1977 album ''Let There Be Rock'' by AC/DC.

The music video for the hit song from the 1977 album ”Let There Be Rock” by AC/DC was shot at the Surry Hills Chapel.

AC/DC's Bon Scott in Let There Be Rock.

AC/DC’s Bon Scott in the pulpit in the Let There Be Rock video shot at the Kirk.

“I’m 71, and I am an old hippie,” she said in the 2016 interview, proud that her art work had been twice hung in the Archibald Prize.

“I am a living work of art,” she once said.

“Who wants to be in a homogenised, washed-clean city with nothing going on except bars where you have to pay $15 to prop up a bar and look at other people?”

Pinniger said most of her time was spent painting in her studio.

“Several of my paintings were done in the 1960s when I was on acid trips. I never took an acid trip without doing a painting. Acid opened the doors of perception back then. I don’t drink or smoke, but in my time I have tasted the best Bordeaux wines, I have drunk 1945 Chateau Latour (the year of my birth) more than once.”

Supplied Editorial Madame Lash aka Gretel Pinniger sells The Kirk at 422-424 Cleveland Street Surry Hills

The chapel has no heritage restrictions.

Pinniger became known for being the long-time secret lover of the late British billionaire publisher Lord Paul Hamlyn after they met at the home of Gordon Barton.

Her biography was published by Allen & Unwin in 2013, written by Sam Everingham, titled Madam Lash: Gretel Pinniger’s Scandalous Life of Sex, Art and Bondage.

