Dominatrix Madame Lash sells $6m Surry Hills sex chapel, home of AC/DC Let There Be Rock video

Gretel Pinniger, aka Madame Lash, the eccentric dominatrix, has sold The Kirk, her longtime investment property in Surry Hills, for $6m.

The deconsecrated church once used for wild parties was marketed by JLL with its emphasis on it having a flexible B4 Mixed Use zoning rather than its burlesque past.

Now with approved plans for 24 residential studios, The Kirk on Cleveland St was a gallery and concert space in the 1970s.

AC/DC’s Let There Be Rock was filmed inside the church, with Bon Scott in the pulpit.

The Newcastle Song by Bob Hudson was reportedly recorded there with a live audience in 1974.

Pinniger purchased the gothic-style building in 1986 for $205,000 from the Methodist Church.

This time the property attracted more than 200 inquiries, undertook 30 inspections and had six registered auction bidders.

The 578sq m property was announced on the market by auctioneer Daien Cooley at $4.5m.

There were 42 bids at auction conducted through JLL agents Willem Watson, Dylan McEvoy and Gordon McFadyen.

Sitting opposite TOGA’s soon-to-be-completed $400m Surry Hills Village proved telling in the enthusiastic buyer interest.

And the 1877 Wesleyan Church also came without heritage restrictions.

There was approval for construction of a mixed-use five-storey, co-living development, with ground floor retail and cultural entertainment venue.

Pinniger briefly had it listed in 2008.

A few years back, the Palm Beach-based Pinniger told the Manly Daily she first mixed with bohemians when she went to Melbourne University in the 1960s.

“To hide the fact I was anything but promiscuous, I portrayed a character, who, when I dressed as her, it seemed anything was possible. I carried a whip – the first time a woman had.”

“I’m 71, and I am an old hippie,” she said in the 2016 interview, proud that her art work had been twice hung in the Archibald Prize.

“I am a living work of art,” she once said.

“Who wants to be in a homogenised, washed-clean city with nothing going on except bars where you have to pay $15 to prop up a bar and look at other people?”

Pinniger said most of her time was spent painting in her studio.

“Several of my paintings were done in the 1960s when I was on acid trips. I never took an acid trip without doing a painting. Acid opened the doors of perception back then. I don’t drink or smoke, but in my time I have tasted the best Bordeaux wines, I have drunk 1945 Chateau Latour (the year of my birth) more than once.”

Pinniger became known for being the long-time secret lover of the late British billionaire publisher Lord Paul Hamlyn after they met at the home of Gordon Barton.

Her biography was published by Allen & Unwin in 2013, written by Sam Everingham, titled Madam Lash: Gretel Pinniger’s Scandalous Life of Sex, Art and Bondage.

