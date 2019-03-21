Developers eye off rare vacant Geelong blocks

Two of the last vacant blocks in the Grovedale employment precinct will be auctioned at 9 and 11 Dendle St.

There’s only a handful of vacant blocks of land remaining in the Grovedale employment precinct between Grove Rd and Essington St.

The industrial and commercial zoned area has become a successful small business incubator for entrepreneurs keen to capitalise on the potential of Geelong’s major population growth zone at Armstrong Creek.

But two blocks of land in Dendle St have whet the appetite of owner occupiers and developers keen to secure the rare chance of grabbing vacant land in the popular estate.

They will be auctioned separately, but Darcy Jarman agent Simon Jarman says both have attracted interest from buyers keen to build on the blocks, either for themselves or as an investment.

Jarman says the blocks are surrounded by industrial-style warehouses, but the commercial zoning north of Marshalltown Rd also allows for office use.

They both measure 756sqm and are being offered with vacant possession.

“They are extremely rare in that area in the growth corridor, with only a couple of vacant blocks left in the Grovedale employment precinct,” he said.

Jarman says setting price expectations is difficult because there is little sales evidence to rely on, but estimates the price per block will be around the high $300,000 mark.

The blocks will be auctioned on site on March 28 at noon.