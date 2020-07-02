David Jones readies to sell flagship Sydney, Melbourne stores

Australian department store David Jones is poised to launch the sales process for its $1 billion property portfolio, with promotional material being sent out to the market next week.

On offer are the flagship David Jones properties in the heart of Sydney and Melbourne, through investment bank UBS, with further details of the offering to be revealed in a flyer document received by interested buyers in the coming days.

Typically, at the top of the list of likely acquirers are high profile listed shopping centre landlords such as Scentre Group, Vicinity Centres, Dexus Property, Mirvac, AMP Capital or Stockland.

However, given the current challenges such landlords are facing, where tenants are demanding rent reductions due to COVID-19, the thinking is that wealthy investors will step up to the plate, given the properties are considered top quality.

In particular, wealthy individuals like Morry Schwartz could have an interest, drawn to the assets because of the option to transform the properties into exclusive hotels should the retail sector stage a further demise.

Retail property billionaire John Gandel may also have interest, as could the interests of retail billionaire Solomon Lew.