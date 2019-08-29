David Jones coming to BP petrol stations

An artist’s impression of the BP and David Jones concept.

Department store David Jones is set to become a new player Australia’s petrol station convenience store industry.

The retail heavyweight will enter into a partnership with BP that will see them offer exclusive products under the David Jones Food brand.

According to Inside Retail, over the next six months David Jones will open at 10 sites around Melbourne and Sydney as it seeks to tap into the $4.7 billion convenience store industry.

The partnership will add 350 products to BP outlets, including meal options as well as sandwiches, sushi and long-life groceries.

If the 10 sites are successful, BP and David Jones expect to roll out the concept at further sites across Australia.

BP Australia vice president of sales and marketing Brooke Miller says the concept is about recognising that motorists now want different things from their convenience stores.

“The traditional service station offer of today will not fulfil the retail customer needs of tomorrow,” Miller says.

“BP’s vision is to transform convenience retailing in Australia, and enhancing our brand via strategic partnerships underpins our strategy to deliver market-leading fuels, technology, rewards and convenience offers to Australian consumers.”

David Jones Food managing director Pieter de Wet says the partnership should deliver a more upmarket food offering when people are on the road.

“Consumer behaviour is changing and demand for fresh, food-for-now and food-for-later options to grow. Customers expect convenience and quality to go hand in hand, and our collaboration with BP enables us to share the David Jones Food offering with more customers than ever before,” de Wet says.