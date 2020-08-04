COVID 19: Melbourne builders beg for construction site consideration

The construction industry argues it’s vital that it’s allowed to keep working in Melbourne. Picture: David Geraghty

The powerful construction industry is pushing for major projects in Melbourne to remain open as the Victorian government prepares to impose strict rules on business amid fears a harsh shutdown could lead to a deep recession.

Industry leaders have teamed with construction unions in an effort to persuade the Andrews government that development sites can be kept running safely despite an outbreak at a high-rise construction site last week.

Work on the $315 million apartment and hotel project, dubbed the Beyonce tower, was halted after 12 workers tested positive for coronavirus at the Multiplex Premier Apartments site in the Melbourne CBD.

It was the third site hit by the virus but the industry insists it can operate safely and is calling for the government to take into account the wide range of projects, including civil works and land estates, when laying down restrictions targeting workplaces.

Urban Development Institute of Australia chief executive, Victoria, Danni Hunter said the industry was in talks about keeping the economically critical building, construction and development sector open and expressed confidence it would adapt to new rules.

Hunter said site outbreaks had been dealt with quickly and urged that consideration be given to differences between projects and the safety protocols developers had in place. “We accept there might be some adaptations,” she said.