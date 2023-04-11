realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

Married At First Sight’s wedding venue – Bowral’s Milton Park Country House & Spa retreat – sold for about $20m

News
Jonathan Chancellor
First published 11 April 2023, 6:00am
mafs art 1 1 1 1 11 1

The Bowral host of MAFS season 2021 has sold.

Bowral’s Milton Park Country House & Spa retreat has been sold for about $20m to the funds manager Salter Brothers.

It was the venue of the weddings in the 2021 Married At First Sight series.

The unconfirmed sale price was around the same which Yufan Australia, owned by Guangxun Fan, bought in 2014 from the Dobler family.

Supplied Travel JANUARY 28 2018 DEALS Milton Park Country House Hotel & Spa in Bowral, NSW

Milton Park Country House Hotel & Spa in Bowral, NSW Picture: Supplied

The retreat has sold for around $20m

MORE: A-list celebrities’ Easter hideaways revealed

‘Dishonest’ celebrity accountant lists $9m clifftop home

Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer, 26, buys $76m NYC penthouse

mafs 1 1 1 1 1

The dining area.

mafs 1 1 1 1 1 11

The indoor pool.

mafs 1 1 1 1 1 1

The gardens.

mafs 1 1 1 1 1

The bar.

mafs 1 1 1 1 1 1

The boudoir.

The Southern Highlands 44-room hotel is set in sprawling gardens dating to the 1910 construction by retailer Anthony Hordern of the original Edwardian Art Nouveau bungalow.

Milton Park was converted into a hotel in 1984.

Paul Salter. Picture: Supplied

Salter Brothers, which is headed by the Melbourne-based Paul Salter, own and operate 31 hotels with almost 5000 rooms, including the Intercontinental Rialto in Melbourne and the Spicers Sangoma in the Blue Mountains.

Booka Nile and Brett Helling leave MAFS season 2021.

Allegations of ‘gaslighting, social, verbal and mental abuse’ were aired in relation to MAFS series 2021. After the Australian Communications and Media Authority investigated complaints from viewers, the Nine Network was cleared of any wrongdoing.

MORE: Guilty Hayne’s huge homes sell off

Inside the NRL’s slickest homes

$2 shock draw: Aussie man’s mansion, jet ski, two cars, $500k gold win

Related Articles

News

Billionaire Elon Musk’s rental crisis at Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk’s rental crisis at Twitter

News

‘Surf and turf’ Italian restaurant near Australia’s hottest tourist destination up for sale

‘Surf and turf’ Italian restaurant near Australia’s hottest tourist destination up for sale

Buying & Selling

Pomegranate orchard in SA’s Loxton North offering fruitful opportunity

Pomegranate orchard in SA’s Loxton North offering fruitful opportunity
Related Articles

News

Billionaire Elon Musk’s rental crisis at Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk’s rental crisis at Twitter

News

‘Surf and turf’ Italian restaurant near Australia’s hottest tourist destination up for sale

‘Surf and turf’ Italian restaurant near Australia’s hottest tourist destination up for sale

Buying & Selling

Pomegranate orchard in SA’s Loxton North offering fruitful opportunity

Pomegranate orchard in SA’s Loxton North offering fruitful opportunity
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.