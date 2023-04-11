Married At First Sight’s wedding venue – Bowral’s Milton Park Country House & Spa retreat – sold for about $20m

Bowral’s Milton Park Country House & Spa retreat has been sold for about $20m to the funds manager Salter Brothers.

It was the venue of the weddings in the 2021 Married At First Sight series.

The unconfirmed sale price was around the same which Yufan Australia, owned by Guangxun Fan, bought in 2014 from the Dobler family.

The Southern Highlands 44-room hotel is set in sprawling gardens dating to the 1910 construction by retailer Anthony Hordern of the original Edwardian Art Nouveau bungalow.

Milton Park was converted into a hotel in 1984.

Salter Brothers, which is headed by the Melbourne-based Paul Salter, own and operate 31 hotels with almost 5000 rooms, including the Intercontinental Rialto in Melbourne and the Spicers Sangoma in the Blue Mountains.

Allegations of ‘gaslighting, social, verbal and mental abuse’ were aired in relation to MAFS series 2021. After the Australian Communications and Media Authority investigated complaints from viewers, the Nine Network was cleared of any wrongdoing.

