Controversial greengrocer John Kapiris selling St Bernards Fruit and Veg Market in Rostrevor

A controversial greengrocer who slurred the Matildas during the FIFA Women’s World Cup has listed his St Bernards Fruit and Veg Market for sale to help fund a new “revolutionary business venture”.

John Kapiris said he planned to part ways with his Rostrevor business at 157 St Bernards Rd after more than a decade of ownership.

“The property is being sold to fund a new and existing, revolutionary business venture designed to help struggling families,” he said.

“Tough times are ahead and I want to help the general public counter the rising cost of living crisis.

“The new business will help struggling families and give back to the community.

“The big picture is to spread (the new venture) nationwide.”

Mr Kapiris said more details on his new business venture would be disclosed after the sale, with the 1841sq m corner allotment to be auctioned on December 14 with a price guide of $2.5m.

The prominent shopfront, which serves as the backdrop for many of Mr Kapiris’ often profanity-laden social media posts, has been the site of much controversy this year.

This includes a viral video uploaded to the business’ Facebook page in August.

Starting the clip promoting his Rostrevor store’s fruit and vegetable products while holding a sword, Mr Kapiris went on to repeatedly refer to the Matildas, who were at the time competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, using a homophobic slur.

At the time, he denied he was homophobic and said he meant no harm by what he said.

“Good luck to you girls. Good luck to you, (sic) anyway I’m not being disrespectful at all …,” he said in the video.

Selling agent Michael Gleeson, of One Point Eight Real Estate, said he did not expect Mr Kapiris “polarising” personality to impact the sale.

He said buyer interest in the property had been strong with the site ideal for new residential, retail or commercial developments.

“It’s a good commercial site and could go through potential redevelopment and, pending council consent, could go up three storeys even,” he said.

“There’s a lot of good you can do with the site.”

The property will be auctioned at 10am on December 14.