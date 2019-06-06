Conditions favour Melbourne office owners: CBRE

Melbourne office owners continue to sit pretty, with pent-up investor demand and record low vacancy rates creating a perfect storm for price growth, agents say.

A recent annual CBRE office forum, sponsored by RealCommercial, heard Melbourne office vacancy has dropped to just 3.2% in the first half of 2019, while white collar employment grew 4.4% last year, underpinning increased demand for offices.

And with vacancy tipped to remain tight, CBRE agents expect office owners to enjoy rental increases as high as 7% throughout the remainder of the year.

But among the presentations at the forum were words of caution, with experts indicating a significant number of new offices will be completed in 2020 and 2021, leading to an increase in vacancy rates and incentives, and a slowing in rental growth.

However, current opportunities to purchase offices remain tight, with owners the beneficiaries.

“Whilst several transactions in the first half of the year have indicated that confidence is at all time highs for the office sector, the supply of opportunities, particularly in the $20-$120 million space has been well below the five-year average,” the forum heard.