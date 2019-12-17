Commercial property values soar at Dexus

Listed property groups that own office towers and warehouses have confirmed their dominant position with commercial property giant Dexus unveiling a $656 million jump in property valuations, even as malls are under the pump.

The listed real estate investment trust sector has seen more than $7 billion of fresh equity raised this year and big landlords have expanded further into areas including convenience-oriented retail, with Charter Hall this week taking a stake in a portfolio of BP service stations.

Centuria Capital also this week snaffled up both industrial and office assets for its listed vehicles, in an indicator of the top returning areas.

But retailers remain under the pump as Harris Scarfe has collapsed into administration and its landlords now face either store closures or lower rents once a new owner is found.

These forces ripping through the property sector are favouring both commercial property owners and funds managers with the listed Dexus benefiting because of its focus on office and industrial assets.

Dexus announced that 109 of its 118 assets, comprising 43 office properties and 66 industrial properties had been externally valued, and there had been a 4 per cent increase on prior book values for the six months.