Commercial evictions banned under Sydney lockdown support package

The NSW and Commonwealth Governments have announced a multi-billion dollar support package for businesses affected by the ongoing lockdown in Sydney.

Measures announced include a delay on payroll liabilities, small business grants and an increase in benefits for workers on reduced hours.

A moratorium on evictions and lockouts was also revealed, which would see commercial landlords unable to evict tenants for the coming months in NSW.

NSW treasurer Dominic Perrottet said in addition landlords would be entitled to a rebate or discount on land tax if they had negotiated a rental reduction with a tenant as a result of the lockdown.

“We want to encourage all businesses to work with their landlord to ensure we get through this tough time together,” Mr Perrottet said.

The measures come after NSW recorded 89 Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday night. The majority of cases were in Sydney’s south west.

Property Council of Australia acting NSW executive director Lauren Conceicao welcomed the support package for struggling commercial landlords.

“We welcome the sensible and proportionate measures the NSW Government will put in place around commercial leases,” she said.

“It makes sense that land tax support be used to help tenants and for a temporary stay on evictions to be put in place.”

The Australian reported Scentre Group, which controls the local Westfield empire, would defer rent for businesses in their shopping centres with an annual turnover of less than $5 million.

Businesses with a turnover between $75,000 and $50 million, who have lost 30 per cent revenue on a comparable two week period in June/July 2019 will also be entitled to a weekly cash payment. This payment is calculated at 40 per cent of the value of their payroll and will start at $1500 and max out at $10,000. It will be administered through Service NSW and debited fortnightly.