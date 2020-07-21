‘Come back to work’, office landlords say

One of the nation’s biggest landlords, Charter Hall, is urging tenants to come back to their offices, saying they have been well prepared to handle the coronavirus pandemic and returning companies will have more unified workforces.

The company’s chief executive, office, Adrian Taylor, says the shift back into buildings has been slower than expected in parts of Australia — noting Melbourne had returned to lockdown — but says workers elsewhere should realise offices have been made safe.

A large proportion of staff have stayed away from the office but have resumed shopping and socialising, prompting calls for a pick-up in the rate of return to work outside of Melbourne.

“It feels like the busy-ness in private lives is inconsistent with what some organisations are doing in terms of bringing people back to offices,” Mr Taylor said.

Some technology firms will allow staff to work from home for the remainder of the year.

Taylor said his company had been on the front foot in adapting buildings, including measures like contactless entry, temperature checks and technologies to spread workers out, and extra cleaning.