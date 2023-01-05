City’s ‘best brothel’: Blacktown commercial property for sale for $3.5m

A basic, nondescript warehouse in Western Sydney is surprising commercial buyers as a 20-year old brothel with a $3.5m asking price.

Located at 40 Forge St Blacktown, the freestanding duplex building is in the centre of the suburb’s industrial precinct.

Spanning 760 sqm, the site includes two units suitable for owner occupiers and investors.

The first unit’s lease expires on the 24th January 2023, while the second unit has a 10-year lease that expires in 2026.

The site is also home to Blacktown 40, an adult service parlour that touts itself as ‘the best brothel in Blacktown’.

Blacktown 40 is one of several brothels in the suburb and has been operating in the area for the past 20 years.

MORE:

The interest rate ‘hazards’ Aussies will face in 2023

Sydney’s most shocking $1m+ sales of 2022

Six reasons why home prices are tipped to rise in 2023

It is unclear whether it will still operate once the warehouse units are sold.

The site is available for sale to the highest bidder with an asking price of $3.5m.

The sale comes off the back of a similar unit at 12 Forge St that was sold and leased on the 19th December.

The Daily Telegraph understands the property has seen a decent level of interest considering the slow time of the year when investors are on holidays – with predictions that things might pick back up in the new year.

The listing states the first unit includes features like “a dual roller shutter access warehouse of approximately 275 sqm, with 95 sqm of office and amenities over two levels.”

The listing also does not hide the fact that the second unit is a brothel, noting the site is “currently operating as a council approved brothel. Ample parking provided at the rear of both units.”

Listing agent Steven Giffney from Solve commercial real estate was unavailable for comment prior to publication.

Western Sydney has a significant amount of value growth potential in the commercial market, with a phenomenal amount of money being spent on major infrastructure projects in the region.

MORE:

Israel Folau makes massive profit on home sale

Sydney’s richest and cheapest streets revealed