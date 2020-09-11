Chinese fund swoops on Sydney’s Grosvenor Place

An offshore group has swooped on a half stake in Sydney’s landmark Grosvenor Place in a deal valuing the entire tower at about $2bn, as international players back the recovery of Australia’s office markets.

The deal is yet to be finalised but Chinese sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation, which already owns a quarter stake in the tower, is believed to be behind the play.

The sovereign fund picked up the interest when it bought the Investa office portfolio for about $2.5bn in 2015 and handed management of some buildings to Mirvac. It also holds other passive property investments.

Property group Dexus put a stake in the prime Sydney tower on the block in July and the deal is understood to have been struck at close to pre-crisis levels, setting a benchmark for more transactions to follow.

Deal-making on high-quality office towers is picking up as corporate Australia gets back to work and buyers are targeting premium assets that are coming up in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

While the disruption is ripping through the lower end of the market, the top buildings in Australia are garnering strong interest from buyers keen for an exposure to an expected recovery once the office market comes through its present dip.