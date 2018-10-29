Childcare centre among tenants at revamped Olderfleet building

An artist’s impression of the Olderfleet building at 477 Collins St, Melbourne.

Listed developer Mirvac is pushing ahead with its Olderfleet office project in the Melbourne CBD, striking deals for two new tenants.

Law firm Lander & Rogers is set to take about 5000sqm in the premium-grade building, spanning levels 12 to 15.

The tower will also offer childcare facilities to its workers, with Kids Club Early Learning Centres to open its first CBD centre and take about 1000sqm.

The 40-level, Grimshaw Architects-designed Olderfleet project at 477 Collins St is set to be complete in 2020. Construction began last year.

Anchor tenant Deloitte has committed to more than 22,000sqm of office space for 12 years in the project, while another law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, has previously agreed to move in.

The developer last year sold a $414 million half stake in the project to Singapore-listed Suntec REIT on a tight capitalisation rate of 4.8%.

Mirvac development director Frank Lonetti says the group and its tenants had a vision for a workplace that went beyond state-of-the-art office space.

“We are proud to deliver a carefully curated and customised workplace that, once complete, will offer a range of amenities that support work-life balance, offer convenience, engage with the community and drive productivity,” Lonetti says.

“With more and more people working flexibly, and outside the traditional hours of nine to five, a convenient childcare option was paramount for the tenants.”

The childcare centre can host 130 children and will have half its play areas inside and half outside, featuring natural light and open space.

Kids Club Early Learning Centres chief executive Corie Stone says the operator, which is active in Sydney and Canberra, is proud to open in Melbourne.

The building will include a wellness centre, hotel-style end-of-trip facilities, 410 car parking spaces with direct access to the childcare centre and ground floor eateries.

Lander & Rogers chief executive partner Genevieve Collins says the new office will support work-life balance for staff.

Relocating the firm “will give us the opportunity to create our own contemporary environment, enabling us to work collaboratively while inspiring the creativity that will drive innovation in our client service delivery,” Collins says.

The building is targeting a five-star Green Star rating and five-star NABERS energy rating along with Platinum WELL Certification.

Legal firms have been active, with Norton Rose Fulbright previously agreeing to move its Sydney office to the Investa develop­ment at 60 Martin Place. It will leave its office at 44 Martin Place and take 9527sqm at No 60.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.