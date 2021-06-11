Chance to set up a retro diner-style cafe or restaurant in the heart of Adelaide

Keen to open a retro diner-style cafe or restaurant in the city but don’t have the cash to splash on a site then deck it out?

A quirky and colourful space on a prominent CBD corner has been listed for rent, offering prospective tenants a unique opportunity.

The ground floor site at 165 Hindley Street is about 122sqm and has a vibrant interior giving it a retro diner vibe.

Previously home to V Rolls, the site is already set up for a cafe or restaurant but leasing agent Alan Lim said it could also be used as a general retail space.

Mr Lim, of Belle Property Commercial who is leasing the site with Lyndon Cocks, said it had only been on the rental market a few days but was already attracting good interest.

“The initial fears of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown drove many businesses out of business, but they have come back,” he said.

“It’s coming back to life.

“There has been a lot more excitement in the (residential) property market recently, I think the same is happening for commercial property as well.”

Mr Lim said those who had shown interest in the site so far were keen on it because of its position on the corner of Morphett and Hindley streets, which was busy both on weekends and during the week given its proximity to UniSA’s city west campus.

It is also close to student accommodation, the Adelaide Convention Centre and Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Mr Lim said the lease would be for at least a few years at $60,000 a year.