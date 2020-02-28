Central Coast general store comes with five businesses and sea views

The Wyongah General Store, plus property and businesses have been listed for sale. Picture: McGrath.

An investment opportunity has arisen with the mixed business and property sale of the Wyongah general store and post office.

Currently owned by Hector Rutherford and his family, the offering is a mixture of business and freehold that consists of two shops (one currently leased out to a takeaway shop), and an upstairs three bedroom apartment with views of the Tuggerah Lake.

With a price guide of $950,000-$1.045 million, the property at 4/140 Tuggerawong Rd could be the ultimate sea change.

“This is a little piece of history for sale and the end of an era for the owners, who have been here over 30 years,” agent Cathy Maxworthy from McGrath says.

“Hector is well known to the locals but lives in Stroud, travelling into Wyongah every day to look after the store. He is ready to retire and enjoy farm life.”

Comprising five businesses – the post office, general store, newsagency, tab and lotteries, there is limited business competition in the quiet little lake town.

Ideally suited to husband and wife team or large family, the complete freehold set up is a complete walk-in, walkout opportunity for buyers.

“I’ve had lots of investor interest. There is so much scope here – you could rent out the upstairs flat or add in a coffee shop,” Maxworthy says.

Shop two is leased to a fish and chip shop with an ongoing lease. There is also a neighbouring liquor store.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Wyongah General Store plus property and businesses listed for sale”.