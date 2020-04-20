Caltex puts brakes on service station sales amid COVID-19

Caltex Brunswick East is one of seven Melbourne petrol stations sold to developers.

A major fuel retailer has put the brakes on plans to shut a series of Victorian petrol stations.

After selling 25 bowsers to developers last year, including six in Melbourne, Caltex have pushed back plans for a second tranche of sales and closures as uncertainty around the economic impacts of COVID-19 grows.

The change in gear comes too late for the six Melbourne properties already sold, which have been closed for remediation work ahead of becoming apartment complexes.

A further 25 petrol stations nationwide, several in Victoria, were scheduled to be sold within the first six months of this year and would have closed soon after.

In a trading update this month, Caltex revealed these sales had been pushed back to the tail end of 2020 and could be delayed further.