Cairns real estate: Cutest little corner store in Cairns

News
Bronwyn Farr | 28 MAY 2021

This historic property at 26 James St, Cairns North, which originally operated as a general store, will be auctioned on site on May 29 at 10.30am. Agent Udo Jattke said there had been enormous interest in the renovated building. Picture: supplied.

IT is quite possibly the cutest little property in Cairns – a lovingly renovated building that is set to go under the hammer on Saturday.

Over the years, the little shop at 26 James St in Cairns North has had many lives.

It most recently housed a florist but was originally a good old-fashioned general store in the 1960s.

The property, which sits on just 207 sqm, has changed hands five times since 1992 and is currently owned by the Good Times Hospitality Company.

RE/MAX agent Udo Jattke said the building’s owners had opted to sell the premises after refitting it.

“The owners spent a lot of money getting the premises looking amazing but thought it would be better to put their energy into their existing businesses in town,” Mr Jattke said.

“We’ve had a huge amount of interest in it from many different types of buyers – for a florist, coffee shop, a real estate agents office, an accountant, a financial planner,” Mr Jattke said.

“It’s a bit exciting, we have gone phone bidders and interest from Mackay.

“You don’t see these little shops on small arterial roads any more, they have all been knocked down for units,” he said.

“The owner has done an amazing job to keep the character there, he’s put not just a lot of money, but also time and effort into it. It was really sad and needed a lot of work, now it has new floors, walls, roof and wiring.”

Mr Jattke said the owner remembered when the little pink shop was operating as a general store because his family had a similar store in competition up the road.

“It has been great fun selling it. I sell a lot of property and this has been just great,” Mr Jattke said.

The adjoining block of land had recently sold for “probably a record price.”

“We had a great response for the land,” Mr Jattke said.

“I thought if we could sell the land off we could then sell the shop.”

bronwyn.farr@news.com.au

