Cairns’ iconic Mount-n-Ride Adventures for sale…30 horses included

The horse riding business is for sale with the property.

A pristine 160-acre block of land in Orchid Valley, Little Mulgrave is on the market — but it comes with so much more than just the property.

On the market for $1,950,000 negotiable, the property is the site of Mount-N-Ride Adventures, a horse riding tour business.

Cairns Property Office director Robyn Hawley-Whitton says the property will come with 30 horses, eight all terrain vehicles (ATVs) and the established business.

“There’s an enormous amount of infrastructure here,” she says.

“It’s used at the moment as a horseriding business, which is mostly used by locals as well as Japanese and Chinese tourists.

“There’s room to expand the business. There are five large fish ponds which can be used for barramundi fishing, the approvals are all there.”

She says there are ways around the new owners having to run the property and business themselves.

“The owners are willing to sign a contract to manage the farm,” she says.

“The key to this sale is that it is an iconic business. It’s quite rare to have a sale like this. Mount-N-Ride has been running for 11 years and it’s an established business.

“They do have a manager and a lot of other staff, so the new owner could keep them on and not have to work too hard.”

Hawley-Whitton says there was plenty of room to have large scale events on the property, but the acreage didn’t have to be used as a business.

“There’s a cabin on the property and a caretaker’s house. You could build another house and live on the property,” she said.

“The property can be sold without the business. You could just buy the property and enjoy the serenity.

“It’s absolutely stunning country there. It’s quiet, the wildlife is fantastic, and not too many people live in this valley.

“It’s a very sought after area.”

The property is bounded by the Little Mulgrave River on one side and a creek on the other.

One of the buildings on the property is a high set Queenslander, airconditioned with three bedrooms and one bathroom. There is also a two bed, one bath manager’s cabin, four extra cabins, a reception building with an office and commercial kitchen and a three bay packing shed.

Thirty horses come with the sale of the business, and they come with a Colorbond feed shed, an undercover mounting yard, stables, shelters and paddocks as well as an Olympic sized dressage arena.

Hawley-Whitton says the business could be expanded to include a horse riding school, river kayaking and tubing, barra fishing, ATV rides, zip lining and Airbnbs.

This article from the Cairns Post originally appeared as “Iconic business Mount-N-Ride Adventures for sale with Little Mulgrave property”.