Byron Bay site could be region’s next foodie hotspot

WANTED: Celebrity chef with deep pockets and lifestyle aspirations to establish Byron Shire’s next destination restaurant.

A prime 4.5ha site in the Byron Bay hinterland with approval for a 40-seat fine dining restaurant has hit the market with a $4.5 million price tag.

With a Pacific Ocean backdrop and vistas from Byron Bay lighthouse to Mount Chincogan, the views from 784 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell site are spectacular.

“It has all the potential to be Byron’s next destination restaurant,” says marketing agent Nick Dunn, of McGrath Byron Bay.

“Restaurants like Harvest at Newrybar and The Farm near Byron have become destinations in themselves.

“Being such a key location and a key view, the owner felt it would be a great attribute for the community for people to be able to go up there and dine.”

Celebrity chefs hankering for a side of Byron beach lifestyle could be in the running to take on the project which requires a “substantial investment”.

“We have approached a few … Shannon Bennett is up here and even someone like Neil Perry who is retired,” Dunn says.

It took three years for approval to be obtained for the restaurant along with plans for two residences joined by an entertaining area with resort-style pool.

Byron Shire Council approved the plans despite opposition from some residents citing concerns over traffic and claims the development would diminish the experience of going to nearby Scarrabelotti’s Lookout, long regarded as the best vantage point in the area.

“The restaurant is DA approved so if someone buys the property they can build that restaurant tomorrow,” Dunn says.

“You could holiday let the properties and operate the restaurant or amend the DA to put one big magnificent home there as well.”

This article from the Gold Coast Bulletin originally appeared as “Prime restaurant site could be Byron’s next destination eatery”.