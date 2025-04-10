‘Buzzy, artsy place’: How this inner-Sydney street inspired a generation of theatre kids

Australian theatre star and actor Matt Lee, who returns to the stage for Titanique Musical, studied at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in the ’90s, and landed his first major musical in the 1992 production of Hot Shoe Shuffle aged 14.

The famous Newtown strip holds many nostalgic career memories for the theatre star who went on to win a Helpmann Award in 2011 for Best Male Actor in Mary Poppins.

It’s also where he met with a then unknown Delta Goodrem and her mother at the now closed down Cinque café, where Lee shouted her a hot chocolate with the potential to choreograph her first music video clip, I Don’t Care in 2001. While that didn’t eventuate, he was reunited with her on The Voice, where he also worked behind the scenes.

“Delta was a new singer signed to Sony and about to record music,” says Lee.

“I sat with her at Cinque to potentially choreograph her first music video. She didn’t use any dance elements in her video clip, so that working relationship wasn’t established then, but years later I worked with her on The Voice for many seasons,” says Lee.

“It was a great full circle moment and she always says ‘I remember you and that hot chocolate you bought me’.”

Lee, who grew up in the inner west, says Newtown will always hold a special place – the high street a rite of passage for many theatre kids who got to hang out with other creatives here.

“From as young as 13-year-old until I finished school at 18 in 1998, I remember King Street as a buzzy, artsy place. It was an alternative strip that had so much going for it. It’s also quite transient with people always coming and going,” he says.

“In the ’90s as young students, we’d be at either McDonalds, an Asian restaurant for $3 steamed rice and chicken, and many cool vintage shops where we’d shop our wardrobe. There was always street busking, people playing instruments, fire twirlers practicing their craft in the park and always some activity going on which was inspiring as a young person,” says Lee.

Attending Newtown High School of Performing Arts was a chance to meet other like-minded theatre and stage buffs.

“It’s somewhere my parents were happy for me to attend,” he says. “And growing up in a time when boys didn’t dance, I wouldn’t get picked on here. I grew up in a time where there was a shortage of male performers and I had a lot of eyes on me as I grew up and got better at my craft. The minute I turned 15 I started working. I was lucky to be surrounded by working professionals who got me on stages as quick as I could.”

Lee auditioned with 6000 others when he got the role in Rent while he was still in high school.

“I remember sitting in my business class at high school and taking a phone call and feeling overwhelmed and excited,” he says.

“I ran up King Street to around the corner where my dance school was. To score some of my first special productions while still at school is why this street always hold a special place in my heart.”

He’s appeared in many major shows over the years since from Grease The Arena Spectacular to We Will Rock You and Miss Saigon. He returned to Newtown to rehearse for Titanique which is playing now at The Grand Electric, Sydney.

Matt Lee’s King Street, Newtown memories

Old favourites no longer

Cinque was an Italian café attached to the Dendy Cinema. I would go there after school and when I finished studying and moved to Camperdown to live, I would still go back there all the time. It recently closed down after 25 years and was iconic.

Pentimento was a great gift place that had books from all over the world, lots of comic books too and it was a place if you needed to grab a gift or birthday card. It was a unique store where you’d find something original. It’s no longer there and also closed down after 25 years recently.

Take-away for students

The Chinese restaurant Happy Chef became a regular go-to. it was quick, tasty and always busy so you knew it was popular. We’d be there grabbing a meal all the time.

Then and now

Hum Records has stood the test of time. In the 90s and I would grab all my CDs and DVDs when they were still a thing. They still sell them, but there’s more vinyl in store now. It’s where I got all my pop music.

Food on the strip now

Belly Bao originally started as a pop-up back in 2013, and have since become a permanent fixture on the street. They make great Japanese bao menu including belly baos, bao noodles and burgers made with a bao bun.

A wine bar and fine-diner

I do love going to Odd Culture – it’s more of a fine dining destination but so worth it. I love the European inspired menu. There’s also a great natural wine bar next door called Spön Bottle Shop and Wine Bar. On Sunday afternoons, I like to drink an orange wine and people watch. It’s one of my favourite things to do on King Street. It’s such a melting pot of eclectic people doing their thing and getting out and about.